Posted 3 hours ago
Wayne Gretzky just built a winery near Toronto

Posted 3 hours ago
If you're heading out of Toronto to drink your way through Niagara-on-the-Lake this summer, there's a new winery and distillery open for you to check out.

That's because the Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery is now open. The Grape  Great One's new 23,000 square foot space will make both wine and whisky on site.

Along with production facilities, which you can tour, the winery includes tasting bars, a retail store, lots of hockey memorabilia and a restaurant - with a patio - called The Whisky Bar.

In the wintertime, the water feature next to the great lawn will become an ice rink because this is Wayne Gretzky's winery after all.

The grand opening is this weekend, and there will be Toronto food trucks on site to celebrate as well as live music and of course, lots and lots of booze. 

Wayne Gretzky Estates Winery & Distillery

