15 ooey gooey eats from the Mac and Cheese Fest in Toronto
The third annual Mac and Cheese Festival returned to Ontario Place this weekend for three days and nights of cheesy goodness.
After logistical issues in its inaugural year, this food fest seems to have found its stride by delivering exactly what it promises - as much mac and cheese as any human being could reasonably want.
This year there were both traditional takes on this comfort food as well as more innovative offerings that saw mac and cheese incorporated into cakes, ice cream sandwiches and steamed buns.
Regardless of your mac and cheese preference there was no shortage of food to satiate the huge crowds that funneled through all weekend long.
Whether you missed it, or are still recovering from a mac and cheese hangover, here's just a sampling of some of the food served up at this year's Mac and Cheese Festival for your viewing pleasure.
The 416 Food Truck Company was dishing out a butter chicken mac and cheese served on naan bread.
Bobbie Sue's mac came with some lobster.
Steamed bun fans got to enjoy a macaroni and cheese version from Catelli pasta. Each bun was topped with a sriracha mayo and crispy onion.
Macaroni and cheese stuffed samosas from The Chai House were a real hit over the weekend.
Toppings of sour cream, cheese and green onion rested on top of beer battered mac and cheese balls.
Soul2Go were winning crowds over with their mac n' queso taco bowls. Yes, the bowl was edible.
Fried chicken made for an excellent topping to this take on cold macaroni and cheese pasta salad made with penne noodles also from Soul2Go.
You can never have too much bacon with Bacon Nation as they made bacon wrapped grilled cheese sandwiches topped with creamy mac.
They also were making jerk chicken wrapped with bacon which rested on a bed of super cheesy mac.
Mac and cheese was even served as a garnish for Caesars.
Bake Three Fifty served their famous ice cream sandwiches with a sweet version of mac and cheese.
The macaroni sweets didn't end there. Two words, funnel cakes.
Junked Food Co. also took a sweet route and made a mac and cheese cake.
Along with the cake there were Doritos bags filled with the good stuff.
If all these epic takes on macaroni and cheese were too wild there was a more traditional version available from Soco Kitchen topped with truffle oil and panko bread crumbs.
