Opening soon

True True is opening a second location next week, this time on Queen W at Augusta Ave.

Alcove Coffee should be opening soon at 34 Cawthra Ave. in the Junction.

Scheduled to open later this month is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant from chef/restaurateur Howard Dubrovsky called Bar Sybanne at 229 Ossington Ave.

Something called James Cheese Back Ribs is set to open at 409 Spadina Ave. in Chinatown.

Koek Koek Food Co. will be opening at 2685 Yonge St. between Eglinton and Lawrence.

Masterchef Canada Season 2 contestant Christopher Siu's DaanGo (which means "cake" in Cantonese), will finally be opening its first brick-and-mortar shop at 3380 Midland Ave. in Scarborough this fall.

Hoki Poke will be opening a second location soon at Yonge & Wellesley.

