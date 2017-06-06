Toronto is getting another new spot for epic soft serve

Eat & Drink
Posted 6 hours ago
Summer's just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the season than with what's quickly becoming a Toronto staple: the epic soft serve cone.

Thanks to Sweet Jesus, you can now find these massive, Insta-worthy treats at ice cream parlour across the city. But the latest one to open isn't even from the city.

Montreal's La Diperie will debut a second Toronto location this summer, conveniently situated across from Trinity Bellwoods Park at 925 Queen St. W. Along with vanilla soft serve dipped in up to 40 different flavours of molten chocolate, this ice cream shop will serve up some new menu items.

Toronto's first La Diperie is at 372 Danforth Ave.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

