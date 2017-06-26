The top 5 tap rooms in Toronto

Tap rooms in Toronto offer drinkers a curated experience of a brewery’s beer right on the premises where it’s made. From IPAs to sours, dark beers to light, these places are all serving up the freshest version of their brew in minimal, fun environments.

This baseball-themed brewery near Little India has made a name for itself with their popular Eephus oatmeal brown and Maris pale as well as seasonal limited time offerings. Pull up a bar stool in this tap room and feast your eyes on the Jays games they always broadcast.

This small spot on industrial Geary usually has around three of their innovative, funky beers on tap. Count on classics like their Inner Eye pale ale or Shumei IPA, but not necessarily on seating with just a few options at high ledges in this garage space, though there are picnic benches outside.

This high-ceilinged space on Sterling has already gained a ton of acclaim, but is garnering even more attention now that it’s next door to Drake Commissary. Their Henderson’s Best is no misnomer as one of the greatest craft beers in the city, and their seasonal “Ides” beers can be enjoyed along with a side of free popcorn or pinball.

The popular Ossington brewery has a lesser known taproom on remote Hafis Road. Their fun Jelly King, Witch Shark and other beers can be enjoyed in this small, minimal space accessible to those that can’t always make it to the original location.

This Vaughan taproom typically has its four flagship beers on tap, an amber, two paler beers, and a dark Black Hops IPA. Jenga is at every table for entertainment, and if that doesn’t get you going they have live music and oysters most Saturdays.