Huge new sports bar opening by the Rogers Centre

Restaurants, bars and breweries from the west coast continue to take over Toronto. The latest import is The Pint Public House, which is slated to open soon right by the Rogers Centre.

The restaurant and bar, which got its start in Edmonton, will debut its first Toronto location on July 6. It's replacing the Baton Rouge at 277 Front St.

At 16,000 square feet, this massive sports bar will include 730 seats as well as a patio. The general manager says that along with showing games on its 90 or so television screens, it'll turn into a club of sorts later at night with a dance floor on each of its two floors.

The menu features pub grub, including 40 different flavours of wings. Big sellers at other locations include honey sriracha and a Kentucky bourbon dry rub.

Since the Pint has a thing for the number 40, it'll feature 40 beer taps with some local offerings from breweries like Left Field, Great Lakes, Lost Craft and Amsterdam.

Sports bars near the Rogers Centre (and the ACC), such as Jack Astor's and Real Sports, usually fill up around game time, so an extra 730 seats in the area could be helpful.