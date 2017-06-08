Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
saulter brewery toronto

Czech style brewery opening soon in Toronto

Toronto's newest craft brewery will make its debut next month with Riverside Pilsner, an amber Pilsner it named in honour of the neighbourhood it calls home.

Saulter Street Brewery,  located a 1-31 Saulter St., just south of Queen in Riverside, will open next month.

John Sterling started working on his brewery in October 2016. He has a background in finance, and after selling his business, he thought this would would be a worthy project to take on.

He brought Peter Kufeldt on board as his brewmaster and the two decided to make a Pilsner (a Czech-style of beer) as their debut brew. 

Sterling, who lives in the Beaches, was looking for an east side location and stumbled upon his current space. His horological branding pays homage to Riverside and its history, specifically the clock mounted on the Queen/Saulter library and Eldon Garnet's three-part Time & A Clock installation. 

"There's more and more coming," he says about the area. "But there's still not a lot in the east end," he continues, noting that most craft breweries are on the city's west side. 

But more and more breweries seem to be opening in the east, along with Left Field and Muddy York, there's Eastbound Brewing, Radical RoadRorschach and Godspeed is on the way. And of course, Riverside itself might become even more of a destination once the revamped Broadview Hotel opens up. 

Lead photo by

Saulter Street Brewery

