10 places to eat and drink at Scarborough Town Centre

The Scarborough Town Centre has been doing its best in recent years to compete as a Real Mall and attract and keep visitors. The expansion of their Taste Mrkt has been a big part of that, incorporating local faves and exotic cuisines into the usual fast food offerings.

Here are my picks for the top places to eat and drink at Scarborough Town Centre.

This mini-chain with locations in Mississauga and Scarborough is locally famous for their Afghan-style kabobs. Mantu dumplings and stuffed grilled bolanee naan can also be found here.

This is where to go for Indian classics like tikka masala, curries, and meat and veggie thalis.

This place serves up hot and cold Japanese food including ramen and sushi. You can also get teppanyaki grilled noodles here and teppanyaki teriyaki combos with beef, chicken, shrimp or fish.

The soft serve empire that’s opened up location after location, most in conjunction with sister business La Carnita, also has a location at Scarborough Town Centre. In a mini dessert food court, they’re pumping out their pimped out cones with toppings like Nutella or birthday cake and also selling pints of their creative combinations.

Also in this mini dessert court area is Love Me Sweet, a Japanese cheesecake shop. They're known for their light, fluffy and simple cheesecakes that rival Uncle Tetsu.

Go here for pre-made sushi boxes. Expect beautiful presentation and lots of selection of various combinations of nigiri and maki. They also do sushi burritos.

The steam table here incorporates island and Asian cuisines with items like spring rolls, fried rice and noodles, and roti. Most combos with meat, veg, and rice or noodles go for under ten bucks.

Bubble tea is the star of the show here. Signature milk and bubble teas are available and you can buy their tea in boxes to take home.

This food court staple churns out boxes of nigiri and maki sushi combos. Not exactly made to order and ocean fresh, but satisfies any sushi craving in the quickest way possible.

Found just outside the mall on Progress Avenue, this casual Italian-inspired bistro has several locations in Toronto. They have drink specials like sangria girls nights, fresh pasta, Angus meatballs, and fresh mozzarella.