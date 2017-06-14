Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 45 minutes ago
churro loops toronto

Now you can get churro loops in Toronto

Another day means another over-the-top frozen treat in Toronto. This one comes from Pancho's Bakery, the popular spot in Kensington Market that generated lineups when it debuted its churro cones.

Now, the Mexican bakery has opened a pop-up at 335 Yonge St., and has introduced churro loops.

These massive donuts come perched on a pile of soft serve, which you can top with goodies like Froot Loops, match Kit Kats, Oreos and walnuts. Panchos will also be introducing sauces, such as Nutella, white chocolate and mango. Each souped up sundae costs $7.50.

While these might be a first in Toronto, The Loop Churros in California is already serving up this made-for-Instagram dessert. You don't need to say that when you post your own pic, though. 

Pancho's Bakery

