The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for May

The top new restaurants in Toronto are really bringing the Asian flavour. Powerhouse restaurateurs Jeff and Chef Nuit Regular opened up a brand new spot in the old Khao San Road digs, Baldwin got a new sushi bar and Church was swimming in Thai.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto in May.

The flavours of truly authentic Thai ingredients like holy basil, imported mangos, and fresh fruits like lychees and rambutans pop out of every dish at this elegant new restaurant in the Entertainment District. The folks behind Pai, Sabai Sabai and Sukhothai are dishing out dishes like mixed rice salad, fish lettuce wraps and spicy root chips here.

This Dundas West place is bringing fun Italian cooking from the mind of Campagnolo’s Chef Craig Harding. Expect to find lasagna and small plates of meats and cheeses as well as brunch.

Attached to the Streetcar Crowsnest theatre in Leslieville, this French bistro gives theatregoers an easy spot to grab classic fare like steak hache and confit de canard. Their cafe is is also open at seven in the morning.

Baldwin Village has a new destination for sushi feasts on its hands with this Japanese restaurant specializing in aburi style sushi and sashimi platters served with cocktails and craft beer.

Not only can you get all your Thai classics like curries, khao soi, grilled pork jowl, and labb chicken at this brand new Church restaurant, they also do massive bucket cocktails that are basically slushies with a whole ton of garnishes, sometimes with a beer turned upside-down inside.

This Gerrard East destination is a cafe by day and a serious bistro at night. Drink specials include half off wine on Wednesdays and $5 tallboys on Tuesdays, and their menu features French faves that go great with booze like pork cassoulet and duck confit.

This Italian and Mediterranean restaurant brand new to the St. Clair West area also does brunches like eggs with sugo and crostini. The menu includes seafood dishes like lobster along with fried mushrooms and other fried apps and pizzas.

This place with a fun rooftop patio and plenty of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options makes their own milks and syrups. Located on King West, they’re catering to the health-conscious party crowd with veggie-packed bowls and cocktails.

This cafe in the Junction serves Hale coffee as well as panini and salads made with authentic Italian ingredients like tangelo, pistachio, house ricotta and house pepperoncini.

Whether a play on the uber popular Game of Thrones or maybe some sort of pun on chess, one thing you can bet on is this place is not short on melty, stretchy cheese. It goes into pasta, pizza and even desserts here.