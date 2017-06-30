The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for June

Restaurant openings in Toronto this June included brand new concepts from tried and true local powerhouses as well as plenty of novel spots incomers with offerings like dry ice cocktails and seal tartare.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurant openings in Toronto this June.

Pick up all your favourite Drake products, such as cured meats and prepared meals. If you’ve got time to sit, have a classic G & T or sangria along with some smorrebrod at this new Drake outpost on Sterling Road.

This brand new Indigenous restaurant uses ingredients a such as sweetgrass, juniper, cedar, elk and even raw seal to create elegant dishes in the Mount Pleasant area.

Chef Victor Barry's newest spot on Harbord Street has lots of French flair and serves up crudites, cocktails, eclairs and much more.

This kitchsy bar, from the Grant van Gameren team along with Alex Colyer and Max Rimaldi, fuses Eastern European dishes like perogies, smoked fish and schnitzel with a rock-and-roll vibe and a bangin’ back patio to boot.

This new addition to Riverside dishes up combos of island classics, like jerk shrimp, roti, festival dumplings and much more. It also has fun bar offerings, such as coconuts spiked with rum served with dry ice.

This new spot on Bay St. serves up an elegant Persian menu of dishes like saffron rice with berberis and chicken and saffron ice cream, stuffed eggplant and a strong spirit selection.

Head to Queens Quay for this restaurant that combines waterfront views with a diverse local beer and cider selection as well as hearty pub grub.

The folks behind Fresh Off The Boat opened this new Dundas West joint with a menu of dumplings, mapo tofu, fried vermicelli and Taiwanese braised beef noodle soup.

Vermicelli bowls are the order of the day here, but you can also get rice platters or banh mi with your choice of proteins at this new Queen West casual spot.

This new Etobicoke spot is serving up a menu of Moroccan tagine, kebabs, and even subs with beef tikka, falafel and merguez options.