Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto restaurant opening

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for June

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Restaurant openings in Toronto this June included brand new concepts from tried and true local powerhouses as well as plenty of novel spots incomers with offerings like dry ice cocktails and seal tartare. 

Here are my picks for the top new restaurant openings in Toronto this June.

Drake Commissary

Pick up all your favourite Drake products, such as cured meats and prepared meals. If you’ve got time to sit, have a classic G & T or sangria along with some smorrebrod at this new Drake outpost on Sterling Road.

Ku-kum

This brand new Indigenous restaurant uses ingredients a such as sweetgrass, juniper, cedar, elk and even raw seal to create elegant dishes in the Mount Pleasant area.

Cafe Cancan

Chef Victor Barry's newest spot on Harbord Street has lots of French flair and serves up crudites, cocktails, eclairs and much more.

Tennessee Tavern

This kitchsy bar, from the Grant van Gameren team along with Alex Colyer and Max Rimaldi, fuses Eastern European dishes like perogies, smoked fish and schnitzel with a rock-and-roll vibe and a bangin’ back patio to boot.

Caribbean Sunset

This new addition to Riverside dishes up combos of island classics, like jerk shrimp, roti, festival dumplings and much more. It also has fun bar offerings, such as coconuts spiked with rum served with dry ice.

Tabriz Persian Cookhouse

This new spot on Bay St. serves up an elegant Persian menu of dishes like saffron rice with berberis and chicken and saffron ice cream, stuffed eggplant and a strong spirit selection.

The Goodman

Head to Queens Quay for this restaurant that combines waterfront views with a diverse local beer and cider selection as well as hearty pub grub.

Chop Chop

The folks behind Fresh Off The Boat opened this new Dundas West joint with a menu of dumplings, mapo tofu, fried vermicelli and Taiwanese braised beef noodle soup.

Saigon Hustle

Vermicelli bowls are the order of the day here, but you can also get rice platters or banh mi with your choice of proteins at this new Queen West casual spot.

Morocco House

This new Etobicoke spot is serving up a menu of Moroccan tagine, kebabs, and even subs with beef tikka, falafel and merguez options.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at the Drake Commissary

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for June

The top 10 brunch restaurants for drinks in Toronto

Toronto food events: TO Food Fest, Brewer's Backyard, Ribfest, Summerlicious

Toronto Restaurant Openings: The Saigon Hustle, Rita's Italian Ice, Lox + Schmear

New Toronto food truck combines skewers and superfoods

You can now get charcoal dipped cones in Toronto

New Toronto food truck does epic tandoori tacos

The top 5 lakeside patios in Toronto