The top 10 new brunch in Toronto

Brunch has gone global in 2017 in Toronto, and even though we’re barely halfway through the year the cuisines represented have already expanded enormously. Filipino, Anishnawbe, Southern, Lebanese and Japanese joints are all now newly serving breakfasts outside the box of the usual bacon and eggs.

Here are my picks for the top ten new brunch options in Toronto so far.

When Tacos El Asador moved across the street, a new Anishnawbe restaurant opened in its place, serving small, healthy lunches and breakfasts of griddle cakes and game proteins as well as vegan and gluten-free options from 8 til noon.

This Lebanese cafe on Nelson serves Lebanese coffee as well as a “rooster’s call” Lebanese latte, and a “hen’s nest” only available for breakfast of delicate, fresh, handmade mana’eesh dough lovingly crimped and topped with a fried egg, cheese and arugula.

This Filipino mojito bar at Bloor and Lansdowne is changing things up from their late-night fare (still on offer) with brunch now available on weekends. Try spare ribs and eggs with rice and calamansi sauce, scrambled eggs and pork, or lonsilog sausage. Also, mojito pitchers for breakfast? Sold.

This place in the Beaches is serving a menu of Japanese “mochi mochi” pancakes with Nutella sauce, hot chocolate with chocolate chips and sprinkles, and omelettes, in addition to baked goods and savoury lunch fare.

This Leslieville joint is open all hours of the night and day. They serve green juices which you can add booze to for your own personal version of a balanced diet, as well as Caesars, berries and granola, Dutch babies, and breakfast sandwiches.

Known for epic brunches on the Danforth, this place bakes their own bread and makes sandwiches like croque monsieurs and panini. Try eggs benny, french toast, or croissants and cinnamon buns also made in house, or one of many rotating specials.

This Southern spot on Queen East recently started doing brunch that features a Caesar bar, chicken and waffles, mezcal and lime cured salmon, bacon cheeseburgers and smoked brisket bennies.

This simple spot is new to East York, serving classic breakfasts of hash browns, eggs any style, bacon, and coffee, plus burgers for good measure, in a clean and contemporary casual space.

This cafe on King East is offering tapas-style brunches inspired by Persian, Turkish, and Lebanese cuisines, along with egg mortadella sandwiches made to order.

Only on Sundays from 11 - 3, this Dundas West seafood restaurant is now serving brunch with bellinis of the day, blood orange and orange juice to wash down buratta, smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, and of all things, octopus bennies.