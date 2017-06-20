The 10 most popular food trucks in Toronto right now

It's food truck season in Toronto and our favourite street food purveyors are back on the road. Past favourites are serving curb side along with a fleet of new trucks that are building up quite the fan base.

Here are my picks for the most popular food trucks in Toronto right now.

The city went nuts when this food truck debuted its doughnut cones and the hype hasn't slowed down. People still hunt down this truck to lineup to get their hands on one of these coveted cones. Pro tip: Eva's has a bricks-and-mortar location in the Annex.

Venezuelan arepas are one of the hottest street food eats of summer 2017 and lucky for us, this Toronto food truck has entire menu of them.

This truck was among the first to bring sushi burritos to Toronto. Now, the truck has a cult like following and this year it's debuting a phoritto that will be a surefire hit.

You'll find Canadian classics at this truck that's constantly touring around to various festivals. It's present at almost every major event in the city, so it's no surprise this truck is amongst the most popular.

A visit to this Asian fusion truck guarantees a wait in line. Just be patient. The rice balls, roti tacos and poutine are among some of the most delicious curbside eats you can find in the city.

Eva's isn't the only spot to get your chimney fix. This Toronto food truck also draws out crowds for its Hungarian chimneys. You can find a rotating menu of sandwiches, sundaes and cones.

The city's first dumpling food truck always has hungry patrons eagerly lining up for its pho beef dumplings, shrimp wontons and banh mi sandwiches.

Matt Basile and his team have been slinging out-of-this-world sandwiches, tacos and pad Thai fries for years and the truck always boasts a hefty line.

Who says all cones need to be sweet? You can now eat falafel waffle cones courtesy of this Mediterranean Mexican fusion truck. You can often find it on your lunch hour at Roy Thomson Hall.

Fried chicken sandwiches, duck poutine and cheesecake-on-a-stick are what make this food truck stand out from the rest. Find its at events, concerts and festivals all summer long.