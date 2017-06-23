The top 5 new ice cream and gelato in Toronto

Toronto has an influx of new ice cream and gelato shops that will make cooling down this summer even tastier. From black soft serve in black cones to unique Asian flavours, there’s a frozen treat with your name on it at one of these new shops.

Here are my picks for the top new ice cream and gelato shops in Toronto.

Making waves across the internet with their charcoal-infused cones and soft serve, this shop serves ice cream as black as your Torontonian heart without any bitter or ashy taste. Activated charcoal only changes the look of coconut-flavoured soft serve, and they also have matcha, vanilla, and ube varieties.

A true Ontarian ice cream shop, this West Queen West destination started out as a food truck and soon exploded into a mini-empire with epic shakes and sundaes topped with whole lollipops, donuts, sour belts, or pop tarts.

This humble East Chinatown shop may be somewhat understated aesthetically compared to others, but delivers big on flavour where they don’t. Asian-inspired flavours include black sesame and salted duck egg, rosewater white chocolate jasmine, wasabi honey, or Vietnamese coffee.

This Beaches ice cream parlour is dishing up artisanal flavours by Belly like key lime pie, cinnamon bun and chocolate dipped strawberry, all in Konery cake batter cones with wild options like creamsicle, fruity cereal and matcha, as well as gluten-free cake batter cones.

This Yorkville spot is an extension of Coco Espresso. They offer dozens of authentic Italian flavours, like orange, amarena cherry, blackberry, stracciatella, amarettoa, lemon and coconut.