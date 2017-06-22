The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

The hottest new restaurants in Toronto right now are offering a diverse array of cuisines from around the globe, from Moroccan to Thai, Italian to Mediterranean, European to Vietnamese.

Here are my picks for the hottest restaurants in Toronto right now.

This venture from the Campagnolo team has taken daytime on Dundas West by storm. The open kitchen and nighttime Italian fare and cocktails will be familiar to fans of the old spot down the street, but here you can indulge in pastries, coffee, and breakfast if you just can’t wait for evening.

From Thai restaurateurs Nuit and Jeff Regular comes this sophisticated restaurant on Adelaide West serving Thai dishes that combine royal influences and memories from Nuit’s childhood. A rainbow of Thai colours and flavours present themselves in mixed rice salad and intricate dumplings.

This French Moroccan place sprung up on the end of Dupont, thanks to the folks behind upscale Chabrol. Serving twists on dishes like beet salad with Moroccan flavours like preserved lemon, they also do whole tagines of goat or whitefish and have an extensive wine and sherry list.

Greece, Southern Italy and Spain all collide at this Yorkville restaurant with an enormous chandelier, the highest ceilings and a charming patio. Whole roasted catches of the day are the star here, though fresh pastas, breads, and house meats and cheeses also stun.

This Little Italy spot may be somewhat hidden, but that’s part of what puts it on the cutting edge. Serving cheeky bar food with heavy-hitting Asian flavour, order from a menu of marrow beef, ceviche, banh mi, or go for their killer grill platter.

This Eastern European bar in Parkdale that was once The Sister has succumbed to the Grant van Gameren empire. Serving a substantial menu of European classics like pierogis, cevapi, and smoked fish, they also have an extensive beer, wine and spirits list.

The Drake empire expands further as well with this new jack-of-all-trades joint on industrial Sterling near popular Henderson brewery and where the new MoCA will be. Bakery items, drinks and snacks are served, and all kinds of Drake products can be purchased here.

You won’t find any meat at this unique restaurant by the same folks behind the similarly unconventional Atlantic. Deeply flavourful mushroom soups, flatbread pizzas, and pastas make eating meat-free pleasurable.

From the man behind some of Toronto’s favourite fried chicken, Adrian Forte, comes a new operation close to his roots. Lethally spicy but tender and mouthwatering jerk chicken, pepper shrimp, and mac n’ cheese made with coconut milk are all washed down with rum punch in this casual but definitely hot new spot where reggae is always blasting.

Kiin actually went into the space where Khao San Road used to be, but this Thai favourite has now taken up residence on Charlotte Street and appear to be there to stay with crowds still clamouring for their pad thai, curry, khao yum and pad see ew.