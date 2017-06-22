Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
restaurants toronto

The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The hottest new restaurants in Toronto right now are offering a diverse array of cuisines from around the globe, from Moroccan to Thai, Italian to Mediterranean, European to Vietnamese.

Here are my picks for the hottest restaurants in Toronto right now.

La Palma

This venture from the Campagnolo team has taken daytime on Dundas West by storm. The open kitchen and nighttime Italian fare and cocktails will be familiar to fans of the old spot down the street, but here you can indulge in pastries, coffee, and breakfast if you just can’t wait for evening.

Kiin

From Thai restaurateurs Nuit and Jeff Regular comes this sophisticated restaurant on Adelaide West serving Thai dishes that combine royal influences and memories from Nuit’s childhood. A rainbow of Thai colours and flavours present themselves in mixed rice salad and intricate dumplings.

Atlas

This French Moroccan place sprung up on the end of Dupont, thanks to the folks behind upscale Chabrol. Serving twists on dishes like beet salad with Moroccan flavours like preserved lemon, they also do whole tagines of goat or whitefish and have an extensive wine and sherry list.

Estia

Greece, Southern Italy and Spain all collide at this Yorkville restaurant with an enormous chandelier, the highest ceilings and a charming patio. Whole roasted catches of the day are the star here, though fresh pastas, breads, and house meats and cheeses also stun.

Pinky's Ca Phe

This Little Italy spot may be somewhat hidden, but that’s part of what puts it on the cutting edge. Serving cheeky bar food with heavy-hitting Asian flavour, order from a menu of marrow beef, ceviche, banh mi, or go for their killer grill platter.

Tennessee Tavern

This Eastern European bar in Parkdale that was once The Sister has succumbed to the Grant van Gameren empire. Serving a substantial menu of European classics like pierogis, cevapi, and smoked fish, they also have an extensive beer, wine and spirits list.

Drake Commissary

The Drake empire expands further as well with this new jack-of-all-trades joint on industrial Sterling near popular Henderson brewery and where the new MoCA will be. Bakery items, drinks and snacks are served, and all kinds of Drake products can be purchased here.

Awai

You won’t find any meat at this unique restaurant by the same folks behind the similarly unconventional Atlantic. Deeply flavourful mushroom soups, flatbread pizzas, and pastas make eating meat-free pleasurable.

AF1 Caribbean Canteen

From the man behind some of Toronto’s favourite fried chicken, Adrian Forte, comes a new operation close to his roots. Lethally spicy but tender and mouthwatering jerk chicken, pepper shrimp, and mac n’ cheese made with coconut milk are all washed down with rum punch in this casual but definitely hot new spot where reggae is always blasting.

Khao San Road

Kiin actually went into the space where Khao San Road used to be, but this Thai favourite has now taken up residence on Charlotte Street and appear to be there to stay with crowds still clamouring for their pad thai, curry, khao yum and pad see ew.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Pinky's Ca Phe

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Now you can get birthday cake waffles in Toronto

Toronto gets a cookie dough shop

The 10 hottest restaurants in Toronto right now

Huge grocery store opening at Yonge and Bloor

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Panino Cowboy, Hooked, Jerk Paradise

The lost taverns and bars of Toronto

Vote for your favourites in 10 new best of categories

Toronto LCBO stores extending hours ahead of possible strike