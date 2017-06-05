Bier Markt on Esplanade being taken over by US brewery
The Bier Markt on the Esplanade is currently closed for renovations. But when the restaurant and beer hall reopens this summer, it'll look a little different.
That's because the Toronto-based chain is partnering with Goose Island to open Chicago beer company's first Canadian brewhouse.
Renovating this 19,000 Sq.Ft. BEIR MARKET & GOOSE ISLAND BREWERY on the Esplanade in Toronto. Complete demolition & re-construction pic.twitter.com/RTLMSXyKuL— PlatinumConstruction (@PlatinumConst1) February 11, 2017
The Goose Island Brewhouse will brew beer on site and it'll feature 12 taps, a menu created by Bier Markt chefs Kevin Maniaci and Shawn Jackson, a 60-person outdoor beer garden and a retail store selling growlers and other branded merchandise.
Toronto's latest brewhouse will open on July 17.
Jesse Milns
