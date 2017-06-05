Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bier markt

Bier Markt on Esplanade being taken over by US brewery

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Bier Markt on the Esplanade is currently closed for renovations. But when the restaurant and beer hall reopens this summer, it'll look a little different.

That's because the Toronto-based chain is partnering with Goose Island to open Chicago beer company's first Canadian brewhouse.

The Goose Island Brewhouse will brew beer on site and it'll feature 12 taps, a menu created by Bier Markt chefs Kevin Maniaci and Shawn Jackson, a 60-person outdoor beer garden and a retail store selling growlers and other branded merchandise.

Toronto's latest brewhouse will open on July 17. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Bier Markt on Esplanade being taken over by US brewery

Union Station won't be hosting a summer market this year

15 ooey gooey eats from the Mac and Cheese Fest in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Canton Chilli, Skwish, Butter Chicken Factory, Crown Princess

The top 25 cheap chicken wings in Toronto

The top 10 farms to pick your own fruit and vegetables around Toronto

The top 30 brunch in Toronto by neighbourhood

You can now get grilled donuts in Toronto