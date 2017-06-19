The 5 most epic tacos at TacoFest in Toronto

Toronto's second annual Taco Fest took over Ontario Place this weekend bringing a slew of vendors and eaters together to mow down on tacos, corn, ice cream and beer.

The event, from Taste Toronto, featured restaurants, food trucks and caterers slinging out favourites like tacos al pastor from Fonda Lola and chicken tinga from Playa Cabana as well as options that showcased flavours from both Mexico and around the world.

Here are my picks for the most epic tacos on offer this weekend.

Los Vietnamita which does Mexican and Vietnamese fusion, served up banh mi chicken, beef, fish and chorizo tacos.

A post shared by Rebecca (@rmophotos) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Along with their popular Captain Crunch fish tacos, the Food Dudes sold bulgogi ground beef tacos with kimchi slaw and cheese sauce.

A post shared by DM🍽EVB (@foodlegends) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Rancho Relaxo made these jerk chicken tacos topped with mango marmalade.

A post shared by ieatTO (@ieatto) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Matt Basile isn't know for subtlety at his restaurant and food truck, so it's no surprise this kung pao pork taco from Fidel Gastro's looks over-the-top delicious.

A post shared by Fidel Gastro (@fidelgastros) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

These aesthetically pleasing ice cream tacos from Booyah were super popular on this hot and humid weekend.