Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
taco fest toronto

The 5 most epic tacos at TacoFest in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's second annual Taco Fest took over Ontario Place this weekend bringing a slew of vendors and eaters together to mow down on tacos, corn, ice cream and beer.

The event, from Taste Toronto, featured restaurants, food trucks and caterers slinging out favourites like tacos al pastor from Fonda Lola and chicken tinga from Playa Cabana as well as options that showcased flavours from both Mexico and around the world.

Here are my picks for the most epic tacos on offer this weekend.

Banh mi tacos from Los Vietnamita

Los Vietnamita which does Mexican and Vietnamese fusion, served up banh mi chicken, beef, fish and chorizo tacos.

A post shared by Rebecca (@rmophotos) on

Bulgogi tacos from the Food Dudes

Along with their popular Captain Crunch fish tacos, the Food Dudes sold bulgogi ground beef tacos with kimchi slaw and cheese sauce.

A post shared by DM🍽EVB (@foodlegends) on

Jerk chicken tacos fro Rancho Relaxo

Rancho Relaxo made these jerk chicken tacos topped with mango marmalade.

A post shared by ieatTO (@ieatto) on

Kung pao pork tacos from Fidel Gastro's

Matt Basile isn't know for subtlety at his restaurant and food truck, so it's no surprise this kung pao pork taco from Fidel Gastro's looks over-the-top delicious.

A post shared by Fidel Gastro (@fidelgastros) on

Ice cream tacos from Booyah

These aesthetically pleasing ice cream tacos from Booyah were super popular on this hot and humid weekend.

A post shared by @jacqkln on

Lead photo by

@eatinglondonout

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Huge new sports bar opening by the Rogers Centre

Black ice cream draws huge lineups in Toronto

One of Toronto's most famous hotel bars is closing

Just opened Toronto cereal bar abruptly shuts down for good

Laduree is opening in Toronto

The 5 most epic tacos at TacoFest in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Pi Co, Kinton Ramen, La Societe, Holy Chuck, Bubby's Bagels

The top 10 summertime treats in Kensington Market