Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
The Beer Store rolls out home delivery in Toronto's east end

To make your Canada Day long weekend a little more relaxing, the Beer Store launched a home delivery service that'll bring brews to your doorstep about two hours after you put in an order.

At the outset of this Beer Store pilot project, home delivery is available only in Ottawa and Scarborough. Should the test prove successful, the delivery area would be expanded.

"The areas were selected based on a number of criteria including market demand and the number of stores in their delivery footprint," said Ted Moroz, the Beer Store's president in a news release.

We'll have to wait and see whether home delivery gets a wider footprint. For now, the delivery fee is $9.75. 

