Toronto just got a pay-what-you-can food stall

Toronto's shipping container food market is open year round, but things really start to heat up at the corner of Bathurst and Dundas in the summer months.

That'll be especially true this year because Market 707, located outside the Scadding Court Community Centre, will officially welcome a new soup bar into the fray on May 21.

Run by chef Jagger Gordon of Feed It Forward, which aims to eliminate food waste and provide meals to those in need, Soup Bar will operate on a pay-what-you-can and pay-it-forward model to help ensure all people have an opportunity to grab a fresh, warm meal.

"Through Pay-It-Forward, a subsidized meal is purchased and a meal token is placed into a bowl," explains Gordon, via email.

"A person in need then retrieves a token from the bowl and uses it as payment, a transaction that means no one has to ask or beg for a free meal."

Soup Bar's already had its soft launch, but its grand opening is on May 21.