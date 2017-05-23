Thief at popular Toronto bar caught on camera

Eat & Drink
A long weekend outing turned sour for an international student in Toronto, who had the unfortunate luck of getting her purse stolen at the popular Bandit Brewery in Roncesvalles on May 20.

As CBC News reports, Bandit provided student Areum An with security camera footage, which she posted to YouTube, writing, "I think this guy has been stealing for a long time in Toronto. I want to be his last target."

She also linked to articles depicting similar incidents in Markham and Scarborough, and numerous Redditors also commented on the parallels. 

A representative from Bandit Brewery said the brewery is committed to patron safety, but declined to comment further because the bar's still working with police in this ongoing investigation. 

Areum An

