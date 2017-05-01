Eat & Drink
butter tart festival toronto

There's a huge butter tart festival near Toronto next month

If the idea of 150,000 ooey, gooey butter tarts makes you salivate, you should probably consider heading to the annual Ontario Butter Tart Festival and Contest on June 10.

Thousands upon thousands of butter tarts from more than 50 vendors should make your two hour drive to Midland (it's located on Georgian Bay) worth the trip.

Along with stuffing your face with sickly sweet and delicious goodies, you can opt to take part in the Butter Tart Trot 5K, 10K or half marathon.

Or, you can just walk around and eat. Along with tarts galore, there will be food trucks on site as well as live music.

And if all this talk of butter tarts is getting you hungry, there are plenty of places in Toronto to satisfy your cravings right now. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Bunner's Bake Shop

