13 restaurants for Mother's Day Brunch in Toronto

Mother's Day brunch in Toronto is almost a ritual this time of year. On Sunday May 14 many local restaurants will be serving everyone's favourite weekend meal and some are even rolling out special menus.

Here's where to go for Mother's Day brunch in Toronto this year.

On Mother's Day the Leslieville restaurant will be serving a prix fixe brunch between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m for $35. They'll also be giving out carnations to all the moms who dine in.

This Peter and Richmond St. restaurant is doing a Jazz Brunch on Mother's Day. From 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., dig into their buffet of fresh seafood, hearty salads, made-to-order pasta and much more, all to the sound of smooth live jazz.

Indian comfort food is what's on the menu at this Bay St. restaurant. On Mother's Day they'll be offering a prix fixe brunch for $35 a person during two seatings, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

The West Queen West restaurant will be serving up there regular menu this Mother's Day along with a few surprise specials that have yet to be announced.

Celebrate Mother's Day at Momofuku's second floor restaurant. This year they'll be cooking up specials inspired by dishes their moms made them when they were young including corn areaps and rice bowls.

Found inside the Thompson Hotel, this French restaurant will be serving up a special brunch buffet for Mother's Day. For $75 a person indulge in decadent offerings of fresh seafood, charcuterie boards and seasonal salads.

Join the Junction restaurant on May 14 for a special Mother's Day brunch between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are available online for both large and small groups.

Treat the special lady in your life to Mother's Day at the Drake Hotel's cafe. The prix fixe menu for $38 is available starting at 9 a.m. and includes menu offerings of blueberry scones, granola and spring quiche.

The Queen St. fixture will be cooking up something special for Mother's Day. Brunch will take place between 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and for $65 per person you'll have a feast of classic brunch staples and a choice of a main course. Be sure to call in advance for a reservation.

The French cafe in the Financial District will be hosting a very special brunch on May 14. For $50 you'll get a starter, main, dessert and drink. There's only 26 seats available so be sure to book ahead.

The multi-level restaurant on Richmond is celebrating Mother's Day with a Low Tea brunch. Served from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the restaurant show moms love with complementary Mom-osas upon arrival. Reservations can be made online or by email.

The seafood-centric destination near Yonge and Queen hosts Mother's Day brunch from 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The a la carte menu features highlights like buckwheat and apple Pancakes, king crab omelettes and shrimp avocado toast.

Spend the day in Cabbagetown on Mother's Day with a visit to this Italian restaurant. For the special day they have a prix fixe lunch menu for $39 that include a variety of salads, pizza and pasta.