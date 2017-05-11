Toronto neighbourhood is furious they're getting a Food Basics

The grocery store wars are heating up in a west side Toronto neighbourhood after residents in the Junction Triangle learned that instead of Metro at the base of Fuse Condos, they're getting a Food Basics.

Food Basics is slated to open in the restored warehouse that makes up the podium of the Fuse2 condo development at Dupont and Landsdowne. Previous signage indicated that a Metro would be calling that space home.

One pro-Food Basics resident reached out to us to share a "Keep the Metro" online petition, indicating that some folks who live in the area aren't too pleased to be getting a discount supermarket. Thus far, nearly 100 people have signed it.

Others, however, seem happy to get a grocery store in the area that sells food at more affordable prices.

"The business decision was made to open a Food Basics at Lansdowne & Dupont because we believe it will better suit the needs of the community, said a rep from Metro Inc., which owns Food Basic, in a statement.

"We’re excited to open this beautiful new store in a historic location, paying homage to the neighbourhood by customizing the store’s décor to reflect the industrial factories that were housed there in the early 1900s. The vendors and products on offer at this store have been tailored specifically to the taste of the community."

This condo podium will still be getting a Shoppers Drug Mart because this is still Toronto after all.