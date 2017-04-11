Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yorkville market toronto

Yorkville is getting an outdoor market this summer

One of Toronto's swankiest neighbourhoods is getting a new addition this summer that'll bring the farm to Mink Mile. 

Yorkville Village has announced the Yorkville Village Market, a summer-long farmers' market that'll take place every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m in the outdoor courtyard of Yorkville Lanes (136 Yorkville Ave. to be exact) just east of Avenue Road.

The market will run for 13 weeks starting on June 7 and will feature local produce, fresh bakery goods, artisan cheeses, VQA wines, jams and preserves and other "upscale farmers' market treats," according to the website.

You can bet the tomatoes will be shining as local farmers will focus on "high end quality products," in keeping with the "personality of the neighbourhood."

This latest farmers' market in Toronto is spearheaded by the folks who behind the Union Station Holiday Market and the Scotia Plaza Farmers Market.   

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

