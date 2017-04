Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Navayo Greek Bistro opens today at 2258 Kingston Rd. (at Cliffside).

Gluten-free and vegan-friendly Rosie's Eatery at 1726 Avenue Rd. in North York has soft opened and will have its official opening this Monday.

The Alternative Cafe is now open at 439 Richmond St. W. just west of Spadina Ave.

Popular PATH coffee outlet Mos Mos has opened a second location, this time under the Exchange Tower at 130 King St. W. in the Financial District.

Opening soon

Roywoods, a jerk chicken spot at CityPlace, is opening a second location, this time at 198 Ossington Ave.

Brett's Ice Cream should be opening on the first weekend of May at 1698 Queen St. E. by Woodbine Park.

Closed

The Beaconsfield on West Queen West is gone.

As is LAS, or La Saucisserie, at 229 Ossington Ave.

