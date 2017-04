Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Illstyl3 Sammies is now slinging "true philly cheesesteaks, hoagies, signature sammies and po'boys" (plus crab fries!) at 102-300 Richmond St. W.

Sharon Garden Express, a bakery/express outpost of Sharon, which also has a location in Scarborough, has opened at 710 Bloor St. W. in Koreatown.

Hollywood Cone is now serving up over-the-top ice-cream based concoctions at 1167 Queen St. W.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Uncle Mikey's, which looks to be a Korean spot, is taking over the former Atlantic space at 1597 Dundas St. W.

The Dock on Queen will be opening at 932 Queen St. E. in Leslieville.

Urban House Cafe closed its Yonge & Wellesley location last fall, but is reopening in Riverside at 718 Queen St. E.

Closed