Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Atlas, a Moroccan restaurant from chef Doug Penfold (Cava, Chabrol), has just opened at 18 Dupont St. (at Avenue Rd.)

AF1 Caribbean Canteen from chef Adrian Forte (The Dirty Bird) has taken over the high-turnover corner spot at 596 College St. (at Clinton St.) in Little Italy. Let's hope this one sticks.

GB Hand-Pulled Noodles is now serving up bowls of freshly made Lanzhou-style noodles (you can choose from two types and a variety of thicknesses) at 66 Edward St. across from the Toronto Coach Terminal.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

North York's Sheppard station is getting its own Hcafe by Uncle Tetsu in May, and will feature mochi and ice cream in addition to its famous Japanese cheesecakes.

Lox + Schmear, a "quick service sandwich shop" with Montreal-style bagels, house-cured and lightly smoked salmon plus (of course) cream cheese, is opening in June at 1030 St. Clair Ave. W.

The Plant YYZ, offering local, sustainable and ethically sourced food, will open at 2745 Dundas St. W. in the Junction next month.

Filipino restaurant and bar Bikini in Manila opens this weekend, replacing Lily Garden at 361 Wilson Ave. (near Bathurst) in North York.

Closed