Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 23 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
unicorn frappuccino toronto

Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino launches in Toronto tomorrow

You've probably already seen it all over Instagram, but starting tomorrow, you can snap a photo of your very own Unicorn Frappuccino.

Starbucks Canada announced it'll be bringing these pink and blue frozen beverages to Toronto from April 19 (tomorrow) until April 23.

"The Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème is made with a dusting of pink topping blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle," said a Starbucks rep via email describing the calorie-laden concoction.

"It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue topping." This sugar bomb sounds like something I would've dreamed up when I was about 10.

While Starbucks is just introducing this drink now, perhaps the American company got its inspiration from Toronto's own CutiePie Cupcakes, which has been doling out hot and cold cotton candy unicorn lattes since last June. 

Starbucks Canada

