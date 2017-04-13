The Beaches is getting a food and beer festival

The Beaches' most anticipated festival of the year might always focus on jazz, but before this annual musical extravaganza kicks off, the lakeside neighbourhood will get another big event.

Spring to the Beach is a brand new food, beer and shopping festival organized by The Beach Village BIA. It's happening on May 5 and 6 on Queen Street East and in Kew Gardens.

On May 5, Spring to the Beach will launch with Moonlight Madness, a shopping event on Queen Street with buskers and live music that'll go until 9 p.m.

Mill St. will run a beer garden at Kew Gardens that'll feature $5 brews as well as $5 food items from local vendors, including Hogtown Smoke and Dufflet .

There will be a sidewalk sale and more beer garden action the next day, so this seems like a pretty good excuse to get outside on the first weekend of May.