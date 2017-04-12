Adelaide Eats outdoor summer food market returns to Toronto

If you're searching for lunch in the Financial District, it's easy to get lost wandering amidst the PATH's seemingly endless number of food courts.

Come summertime, however, you can take an escalator out of this subterranean labyrinth to dine al fresco thanks to the various markets that pop up all over the downtown core.

For the second year in a row, there will be an outdoor food court and market at 150 University St. Last year it was called the Front Street Foods Market at Adelaide Place, but this year it'll have a less cumbersome name: Adelaide Eats.

Adelaide Eats, by Toronto Market Co.and Dream REIT, will be open on weekdays from June 1 to July 28 and it'll keep serving food until 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

The list of vendors hasn't been announced yet, but in 2016 participating restaurants included Holy Chuck, Fresh, Chimney Stax and The Rolling Pin.