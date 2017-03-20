Toronto is getting a White Castle themed pop-up
Remember Harold & Kumar go to White Castle? It's an amazingly silly buddy-comedy that's usually reserved for drunken at-home movie nights. But not anymore.
The Revue Cinema will screen the film and bring it to life with White Castle-themed food from Home of the Brave.
You'll get to watch Harold and Kumar hunt for White Castle burgers, while eating the closest thing to them in Toronto as part of the Revue's Food in Film series.
Home of the Brave's chef Nate Tasty will serve sliders (including the signature pickles and fluffy bun) in the style of the iconic American burger chain during the movie, but be sure to get advance tickets because the Food in Film series regularly sells out.
The Revue's hosting this event tonight at 6:45 p.m.
