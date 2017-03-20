Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
white castle toronto

Toronto is getting a White Castle themed pop-up

Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Remember Harold & Kumar go to White Castle? It's an amazingly silly buddy-comedy that's usually reserved for drunken at-home movie nights. But not anymore. 

The Revue Cinema will screen the film and bring it to life with White Castle-themed food from Home of the Brave

You'll get to watch Harold and Kumar hunt for White Castle burgers, while eating the closest thing to them in Toronto as part of the Revue's Food in Film series. 

Home of the Brave's chef Nate Tasty will serve sliders (including the signature pickles and fluffy bun) in the style of the iconic American burger chain during the movie, but be sure to get advance tickets because the Food in Film series regularly sells out.

The Revue's hosting this event tonight at 6:45 p.m

Lead photo by

Home of the Brave

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting a White Castle themed pop-up

This Week on DineSafe: BQM, Bitondo's, Pulp Kitchen, ABC Bakery, Tacorrito

This Toronto bar is not in the St. Patrick's Day spirit

District Eatery bringing a big rooftop patio to King West

St. Patrick's Day in Toronto draws huge lineups at Irish pubs

City tells Toronto business to take down its accessibility ramp

Toronto bar has ingenious way to discourage drunk driving

Toronto food events: Winter Brewfest, Vegan Bake-Off, Urban Sugar Shack