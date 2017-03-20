This Week on DineSafe: BQM, Bitondo's, Pulp Kitchen, ABC Bakery, Tacorrito

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's most popular old school pizzerias got yellow carded by city health inspectors. Failing to maintain hazardous foods was just of one the many infractions they were dinged for.

Discover what other establishments got busted by the food police this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: March 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: March 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

BQM Roncesvalles (369 Roncesvalles Ave.)

Inspected on: March 14, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: March 14, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Wallace Gastropub (1954 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 14, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

ABC Bakery (3618 Victoria Park Ave.)

Inspected on: March 15, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Tacorrito (3300 Bloor St. West)