Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: BQM, Bitondo's, Pulp Kitchen, ABC Bakery, Tacorrito

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's most popular old school pizzerias got yellow carded by city health inspectors. Failing to maintain hazardous foods was just of one the many infractions they were dinged for.

Discover what other establishments got busted by the food police this week on DineSafe.

Bairrada Churrasqueira (1560 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Bitondo's (11 Clinton St.)
  • Inspected on: March 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
BQM Roncesvalles (369 Roncesvalles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: March 14, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pulp Kitchen (717 Queen St. East)
  • Inspected on: March 14, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Wallace Gastropub (1954 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 14, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
ABC Bakery (3618 Victoria Park Ave.)
  • Inspected on: March 15, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 3, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Tacorrito (3300 Bloor St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 16, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto is getting a White Castle themed pop-up

This Week on DineSafe: BQM, Bitondo's, Pulp Kitchen, ABC Bakery, Tacorrito

This Toronto bar is not in the St. Patrick's Day spirit

District Eatery bringing a big rooftop patio to King West

St. Patrick's Day in Toronto draws huge lineups at Irish pubs

City tells Toronto business to take down its accessibility ramp

Toronto bar has ingenious way to discourage drunk driving

Toronto food events: Winter Brewfest, Vegan Bake-Off, Urban Sugar Shack