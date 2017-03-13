Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
harry potter toronto

Toronto's Harry Potter bar is opening a second location

When The Lockhart opened in 2015, it cast a spell over Toronto, inviting magic-obsessed muggles to venture over to Dundas West to sip potions and elixirs at this Harry Potter-inspired bar.

Co-owners Matthew Laking, Matthew Rocks and Paris Xerx are now getting ready to bring The Lockhart to Montreal. However, when it opens in Quebec, it'll be known as Lockhart (sans "the").

The Lockhart team is currently transfiguring a space at 3979 rue St. Denis. This new spot will take on more of an apothecary theme and will feature food and drink items inspired by the original Toronto location.

Lockhart should open in Montreal sometime this month.

Jesse Milns

