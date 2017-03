Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Apiecalypse Now! has opened FuBar, "an all vegan all hoser metal bar," above its Bloor St. vegan pizza shop in Koreatown.

Alimentari, an Italian grocery store, deli and food shop with prepared foods, has just opened at 325 Roncesvalles Ave. in what was previously Hopgood's Foodliner.

Under new ownership, Abbiocco has taken over Frank's Kitchen at 588 College St. in Little Italy. However, the team from the latter restaurant will still be cooking and operating in the space for the next couple of months until they find a new home.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Closed