Open now

Bottle Rocket Coffee has replaced the original Starving Artist at 584 Lansdowne Ave.

Opening soon

Panini shop and cafe Pacific Park Social will be opening this spring at 2986 Dundas St. W. by Pacific Ave. in the Junction.

Chicago-style deep-dish pizza joint Double D's is opening a second location in a couple of weeks, this time in Junked Food Co.'s original space at 1256 Dundas St. W. by Dovercourt.

Plant-based (i.e. vegan) dessert spot Sweet Hart Kitchen should be opening its first brick-and-mortar location in early April at 68 Wales Ave. in Kensington Market.

Raijin Ramen will be closing its Yonge & Gerrard location on March 19 (its current building is being demolished) and relocating a bit north up by Wellesley station.

Closed

Mexican cantina Milagro's location at Yonge & Lawrence is no more.

Further south at Yonge & Eglinton, Italian resto Quattro e Quattr8 has also shuttered.

Another Italian spot nearby, Pastissima at Yonge & Eg., has also closed after being in business for almost 40 years.

Baton Rouge at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre is gone, and Hendriks Restaurant & Bar looks to be taking its place this fall.

