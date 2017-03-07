One of Toronto's most famous French bakeries is for sale

One Toronto chef is getting ready to say au revoir to the booming business he built.

Ma Maison's Patrick Alléguède has put his Etobicoke bakery on the market. Why? Because he wants to retire. "It’s the right time, my business is doing good," he says.

Ma Maison, located at 4243 Dundas Street West is currently listed for sale, and it's going for $500,000. The Etobicoke bakery has been around for about 14 years and Alléguède says it's still growing in popularity.

Alléguède notes that even though Ma Maison's only open five days a week, he regularly puts in 14 hour work days. Now, he wants to take some time for himself.

“I’m 65," he says. "And I’ve been working since I was 16 years old, so I guess it’s time for me to take a breather to enjoy myself.”

But remember, just because Ma Maison is for sale, it doesn't mean it's closing.