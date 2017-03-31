Eat & Drink
Amy Grief
Posted 2 hours ago
dog cake toronto

Toronto bakery will make your dog a birthday cake

Now your dog can have their cake and eat it too thanks to Pawsalicious Bakery. The bakery in Markham, which is open by appointment only, whips up dog-friendly treats and birthday cakes made with all organic ingredients.

The cakes start at $10.99 and come in flavours like peanut butter banana, pumpkin honey, sweet potato and apple oats cinnamon - they seriously look and sound good enough for humans to eat!

If you can't get to Markham, Toronto's Tom & Sawyer in Leslieville doles out gourmet pet food and there are plenty of other local spots that whip up doggie gelato, if your furry friend needs a cool treat in the summertime.

Honestly, is there anything cuter than a doggo on their birthday?

