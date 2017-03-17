Eat & Drink
St Patricks Day Toronto 2017

St. Patrick's Day in Toronto draws huge lineups at Irish pubs

St. Patrick's Day is in full swing and looks like Toronto has turned Irish for the day. While some of us are still at work it looks like others have decided to play hookie and visit their nearest Irish pub.

One of the most popular destinations of the day has proven to be Irish Embassy. A short walk from King Staton, the pub was sporting a massive lineup before opening and shows no signs of slowing down. The line to get in currently stretches around the building. Expect to wait at least 40 minutes to get in.

Other Irish favourites like Ceili Cottage, McVeigh's and P.J. O'Brien are also already drawing massive green-clad crowds.

If you're still not sure where to head tonight, make sure to consult our list of the Best Irish Pubs in Toronto or our neighbourhood guide to Irish pubs.

There's also a ton of St. Patrick's Day parties tonight

Lead photo by

Emily Hodgson

