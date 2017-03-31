Eat & Drink
Someone is paying homage to convenience stores in Toronto

Convenience stores dot Toronto's streetscape and nearly every neighbourhood has a local favourite.

Perhaps yours is highlighted in this documentary series that just landed on YouTube.

Convenience Stories, by Toronto filmmaker Liam Kearney, features documentary shorts that highlight the history behind some of the city's most locally famous convenience stores. The series originally appeared on Bell Fibe TV1, but now you can watch it all online.

This isn't the first art project dedicated to convenience stores. Patrick Cummins started the @convenience.to Instagram account to photograph these local landmarks. 

Some of the stores featured include Old's Cool General Store in East York and The Lucky Penny near Trinity Bellwoods.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Old's Cool General Store

