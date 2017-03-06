Skyrocketing rent forces closure of beloved Toronto pizzeria

It's a tale as old as time in Toronto. After a building's sold, rent goes up for existing tenants.

That's what happened to Tommaso's Trattoria in Riverside. The Italian restaurant on Eastern Avenue will close at the end of this month after an eight year run.

"The rent is nuts," says owner Tommaso Conti. He's not going to sign another lease to stay in his current spot now that the building at 400 Eastern Ave., has been sold.

"We’re looking to get another location, but I’m not ready to pay $20,000 per month," he continues.

For now, he'll focus on Villa Conti, his 100-acre farm and winery in Northumberland County.

Tommaso's Trattoria is near some of Toronto's biggest film studios and its hot lunch table is popular with those in the industry.