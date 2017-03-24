Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
new restaurants toronto

10 new Toronto restaurants you can eat at for under $10

Finding a meal for under $10 in Toronto isn't as hard as you think. There's a whole bunch of great new options for cheap eats that opened last year as well as a number of newer restaurants and take-out joints that have surfaced in the city over the past few months.

Here are some new restaurants in Toronto where you can score a meal for under $10.

El Charro

If you're hankering for Mexican on the cheap, look no further than this Cabbagetown joint. There's lots of traditional Mexican street food available for under $10 including burritos, tacos and tortas.

Chariside

The huge new Taiwanese restaurant in Baldwin Village boasts a number of offerings that won't break the bank. Get your fill of calamari, sausage and fried chicken all for under $10.

Green Box

Customize any sandwich on the cheap at this popular new lunch spot at Richmond and University. Soups and salads are also on the menu.

Mnandi Pies

Zimbabwean meat pies are the specialty at this shipping container at Market 707. All pies cost $4.99 and come with fillings like chicken, mushroom, beef and kale.

Salus Fresh Foods

Healthy and delicious options are what you'll find at this Yonge and Carlton restaurant. Signature boxes, salads and wraps will usually set you back $9.99.

Superpoint Express

The takeout counterpoint to Superpoint on Ossington, this Parkale pizzeria slings slices for $5.

Wafles & More

Authentic Belgian waffles are the speciality at this Kensington Market newcomer. Sweet and savoury waffles fill the menu and they can all be had for under $10.

Bob Coffee Bar

This cafe from the people behind Lil' Baci does soups and sandwiches at affordable prices. Their version of a Cuban sandwich will set you back $8.

The Whole Plate

This Roncesvalles joint is definitely a take-out operation that specializes in prepared meals to go. And for just $9.95 you can indulge in their daily hot table that's featured offerings like chicken parmesan and shepherd's pie. There's also a salad option for under $8.

Big Carrot

This Danforth institution isn't new but their in-store restaurant just recently got a big makeover and new menu. Choose from a wide variety of options from the pay-by-weight buffet or get made-to-order items like $4 tacos.

