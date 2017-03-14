13 places to celebrate Macaron Day in Toronto

Macaron Day is just around the corner, and some of Toronto's tastiest patisseries and bake shops are participating. These shops will have everything from birthday cake-flavoured macarons to maple versions in celebration of Canada's birthday.

While not every shop will be giving away free macarons on March 20 (sigh), all participating shops will be donating 25% of their proceeds to the Red Door Family Shelter.

Here's where to celebrate Macaron Day in Toronto this year.

Official Macaron Day participants

Over 20 flavours will be on offer at both of their locations. New flavours for this year will include mini egg, pink champagne and passion fruit. Also new for this year will be a Canadian maple macarons in honour of Canada's 150th birthday.

Both their Queen East and Yonge Street locations will be participating in Macaron Day this year. Macarons will be $2.50 each and special flavours will include sesame, chocolate and caramel.

For Macaron Day, the patisserie will be dishing out a strawberry macarons in celebration of spring - even if it doesn't feel like it outside. In addition to macarons, they'll be serving cookies.

On March 20, get one free macaron with any purchase at either their Bayview or Danforth location. There's no minimum purchase.

The shop is usually closed on Mondays, but for Macaron Day they'll be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flavours on offer that Monday will include salted caramel, Oreo cookie, birthday cake and red velvet.

While this shop might specialize in cakes, their macarons shouldn't be overlooked. In honour of Macaron Day, they're offering a free macaron for every six you purchase.

Send your tastebuds to the tropics with their new pina colada macaron. The French bakery will be giving them out for free all day.

Their location in Richmond Hill will be participating in Macaron Day. Expect the shop to be stocked with a wide selection of flavours.

This Macaron Day the Distillery District shop will with have a select amount of free samples of their unique carnival-themed flavours along with a selection of macarons ready for purchase.

This historic Yorkville hotel is celebrating Macaron Day in the lobby gift shop with an assortment of tasty flavours.

Unofficial Macaron Day participants

The patisserie will be partnering with Nota Bene's Chef David Lee to create a limited edition macaron for the day. 35% of the day’s sales will be donated to Kids Cook to Care.

Ever had a macaron eclair? Well on Macaron Day you can courtesy of this Yorkville bakery. This dessert will be available in five flavours including ube and smoked vanilla.

On Monday March 20, all four locations of the patisserie will be supporting the SickKids Foundation. 24 flavours of macarons will be available at each location.