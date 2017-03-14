Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Moroco Chocolat Toronto

13 places to celebrate Macaron Day in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Macaron Day is just around the corner, and some of Toronto's tastiest patisseries and bake shops are participating. These shops will have everything from birthday cake-flavoured macarons to maple versions in celebration of Canada's birthday.

While not every shop will be giving away free macarons on March 20 (sigh), all participating shops will be donating 25% of their proceeds to the Red Door Family Shelter

Here's where to celebrate Macaron Day in Toronto this year.

Official Macaron Day participants 
AG Macarons

Over 20 flavours will be on offer at both of their locations. New flavours for this year will include mini egg, pink champagne and passion fruit. Also new for this year will be a Canadian maple macarons in honour of Canada's 150th birthday. 

Bobette & Belle

Both their Queen East and Yonge Street locations will be participating in Macaron Day this year. Macarons will be $2.50 each and special flavours will include sesame, chocolate and caramel. 

La Bambouche

For Macaron Day, the patisserie will be dishing out a strawberry macarons in celebration of spring - even if it doesn't feel like it outside. In addition to macarons, they'll be serving cookies.

La Cigogne

On March 20, get one free macaron with any purchase at either their Bayview or Danforth location. There's no minimum purchase.

Moroco Choclat

The shop is usually closed on Mondays, but for Macaron Day they'll be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flavours on offer that Monday will include salted caramel, Oreo cookie, birthday cake and red velvet. 

Patricia's Cake Creations

While this shop might specialize in cakes, their macarons shouldn't be overlooked. In honour of Macaron Day, they're offering a free macaron for every six you purchase. 

Rahier

Send your tastebuds to the tropics with their new pina colada macaron. The French bakery will be giving them out for free all day.

Ruelo

Their location in Richmond Hill will be participating in Macaron Day. Expect the shop to be stocked with a wide selection of flavours.

The Sweet Escape

This Macaron Day the Distillery District shop will with have a select amount of free samples of their unique carnival-themed flavours along with a selection of macarons ready for purchase.

Windsor Arms

This historic Yorkville hotel is celebrating Macaron Day in the lobby gift shop with an assortment of tasty flavours.

Unofficial Macaron Day participants 
Butter Avenue

The patisserie will be partnering with Nota Bene's Chef David Lee to create a limited edition macaron for the day. 35% of the day’s sales will be donated to Kids Cook to Care

Dessert Lady

Ever had a macaron eclair? Well on Macaron Day you can courtesy of this Yorkville bakery. This dessert will be available in five flavours including ube and smoked vanilla.

Nadege

On Monday March 20, all four locations of the patisserie will be supporting the SickKids Foundation. 24 flavours of macarons will be available at each location.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at MoRoCo Chocolat

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Casa Loma is getting a huge steakhouse

13 places to celebrate Macaron Day in Toronto

Huge lineups in Toronto for cheap pizza

Toronto is getting a cheap pie day

Toronto's Harry Potter bar is opening a second location

Toronto's upstart gin and whiskey distillery has shut down

This Week on DineSafe: Pho 88, Congee Queen, Gladstone Hotel, The Gabardine

Toronto gets a sugar shack