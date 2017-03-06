This Week on DineSafe: Edo, Barberian's, Old School, Kwan, Dog & Bear, Pizza Flora

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's most famous steakhouses landed seven infractions from city health inspectors. Also cited for a second week in a row was one of the city's most well known brunch destinations.

See which other restaurants got yellow cards on DineSafe this week.

Kwan (808 York Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: February 27, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: February 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.

Old School (800 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: February 28, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Edo (2901 Bayview Ave.)

Inspected on: March 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Miss Korea (687 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Pho Orchid (124 Chestnut St.)

Inspected on: March 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizza Flora (167 Roncesvalles Ave.)

Inspected on: March 1, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 6, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A