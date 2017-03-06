This Week on DineSafe: Edo, Barberian's, Old School, Kwan, Dog & Bear, Pizza Flora

This week on DineSafe one of Toronto's most famous steakhouses landed seven infractions from city health inspectors. Also cited for a second week in a row was one of the city's most well known brunch destinations.
See which other restaurants got yellow cards on DineSafe this week.
Kwan (808 York Mills Rd.)
- Inspected on: February 27, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required and operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: February 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods.
Old School (800 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: February 28, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Edo (2901 Bayview Ave.)
- Inspected on: March 1, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: March 1, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: March 1, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pizza Flora (167 Roncesvalles Ave.)
- Inspected on: March 1, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 6, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Dog & Bear (1100 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: March 3, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.