City tells Toronto business to take down its accessibility ramp

After having its accessibility ramp in place for three years, Stasis Preserves in Roncesvalles recently received a notice from city staff on March 15 saying it needed to take it down.

"It’s been there for a long time and it feels like it’s a fixture in the community," says owner Julian Katz, noting how people use it every day.

Now, he has until March 22 to remove it. But before then, he's hoping to work with the city to come up with some sort of plan to keep it in place.

"I’d like to work with the city to figure out how to make this ramp be, you know, the best that it can," he says. "But I don’t think it’s fair for them to say you have five days to remove it and not give us any constructive, productive remedies."

Katz worked with the organization StopGap to create the ramp in order to make his store accessible to all Torontonians. In the three years since it's been up, he says there haven't been any problems with it.

Councillor Gord Perks told CityNews that the ramp is unsafe because it doesn't have guardrails or adequate turning room and it's simply taking up space on the sidewalk.