The top 10 burek in Toronto

The top burek in Toronto layers together elements of flaky dough and hearty filling intricately to create this sometimes sweet, sometimes savoury treat that can be found in many areas of Toronto in a huge variety of shapes, sizes and prices ranges.

Here's the top burek in Toronto.

This Bosnian food destination in Etobicoke knows a thing or two about burek. For $7, grab a fluffy phyllo pastry filled with meat, spinach, potatoes, cheese, or a mixed filling, and accompany it with yogurt.

This Eastern European bakery in Etobicoke really elevates the art of pastry making, offering beautifully decorated specialty cakes as well as classic lunch options like goulash and burek filled with cheese, spinach and cheese, or meat ($11.50 for an entree portion).

On Lawrence East, this 2200-square-foot European food emporium sells cooked burek in an iconic coil shape, in basic flavours of meat, cheese, spinach, and potato. A regular sized burek goes for $5.99 or grab a tray of them for $18.90.

This East York cafe has not only the usual burek suspects like, cheese, spinach and cheese, meat and potato, but they also carry frozen leek, cherry and apple burek ($5 for a quarter slice, $20 for a whole round burek).

Also adopting the traditional oblong coil shape, the spinach, cheese and meat burek at this grocery store near Glencairn station go for $5.99 for a medium size, $16 for a huge size.

This Junction favourite fills their flaky pastry with spinach, cheese and potato but they also do apple and cherry varieties. A standard twelve inch size can be had for $14.99.

A cafe near the Dundas West subway station gets their fluffier Israeli-style burek (bourekas) from Creation Foods in Woodbridge, and even makes them into sandwiches with spicy salami, veggies and onion shoots.

This tidy shop in Etobicoke has cases brimming with beautifully decorated pastries as well as their signature big, round, flaky burek, stuffed to bursting with cheese and spinach or beef. They also have a potato, onion and cabbage option for vegans.

This lunch spot near Sheppard and Vic Park has a ton of super filling cafe specials that’ll stick to your ribs for a fair price, including their house-made burek. Filled with your option of cheese, beef, spinach and cheese, or potato, it’s $5.99 for a small one.

This homey Etobicoke bakery is where you can spend $6.50 for an individual hot burek, or feed a whole group with a tray for $30.