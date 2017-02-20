Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: deKefir, CutiePie Cupcakes, Boil Bar, Tealish, Wah Sing

This week on DineSafe a popular boil bar restaurant got no love before Valentine's Day when they landed an alarming seven infractions from city health inspectors. These included failure to wash utensils properly. Yikes.

See which other restaurants got yellow cards on DineSafe this week.

Billy's Souvlaki Place (748 Dovercourt Rd.)
  • Inspected on: February 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
The Boil Bar (664 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: February 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Wah Sing (47 Baldwin St.)
  • Inspected on: February 13, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Ritz Carribean Foods (762 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: February 14, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Tealish (367 Roncesvalles Ave.)
  • Inspected on: February 14, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
CutiePie Cupcakes (235 Spadina Ave.)
  • Inspected on: February 15, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
deKefir (333 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: February 16, 2017
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

