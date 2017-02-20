This Week on DineSafe: deKefir, CutiePie Cupcakes, Boil Bar, Tealish, Wah Sing

This week on DineSafe a popular boil bar restaurant got no love before Valentine's Day when they landed an alarming seven infractions from city health inspectors. These included failure to wash utensils properly. Yikes.

See which other restaurants got yellow cards on DineSafe this week.

Inspected on: February 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Boil Bar (664 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: February 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Wah Sing (47 Baldwin St.)

Inspected on: February 13, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Ritz Carribean Foods (762 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: February 14, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Tealish (367 Roncesvalles Ave.)

Inspected on: February 14, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

CutiePie Cupcakes (235 Spadina Ave.)

Inspected on: February 15, 2017

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

deKefir (333 Bay St.)