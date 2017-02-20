This Week on DineSafe: deKefir, CutiePie Cupcakes, Boil Bar, Tealish, Wah Sing

This week on DineSafe a popular boil bar restaurant got no love before Valentine's Day when they landed an alarming seven infractions from city health inspectors. These included failure to wash utensils properly. Yikes.
See which other restaurants got yellow cards on DineSafe this week.
- Inspected on: February 13, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 13, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Wah Sing (47 Baldwin St.)
- Inspected on: February 13, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 14, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Tealish (367 Roncesvalles Ave.)
- Inspected on: February 14, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 15, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 16, 2017
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.