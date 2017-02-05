10 restaurants for Valentine's Day 2017 in Toronto

Valentine's Day in Toronto is when restaurants often create special menus to try to set the perfect mood and allow you and your sweetie to indulge in a decadent and romantic meal.

Here are my picks for restaurants for Valentine's Day dinner 2017 in Toronto. Make sure to book early.

The Valentine's Day set menu at this Dundas West favourite is divine. Start with spicy salmon tartar, then move to a seafood "fourway," a little spiced beer osso buco and then a dark chocolate moose.

Head to this Canadiana-obsessed restaurant on Ossington for a $65 three-course menu that includes luscious items like lobster pie, roasted elk and a rich chocolate cake for dessert.

The new kid on the Canadiana block, Canis on West Queen West is offering both a $40 and $85 set menu. 58 day aged wagyu striploin, scallops and beef short ribs are all up or grabs.

Indulge in this $75 per person five-course set menu that includes lighthearted plates like KFC cauliflower, the pit master's platter featuring pork ribs, beef brisket, fried chicken and dill pickles, and truffles to finish off the night.

Valentine's Day dinner here is a five-course $49 set menu, which you can bet will take inspiration from their colourful, traditional Indian tapas plates, but on a grander scale.

Chef Jesse Vallins has created special sharing menus including a five-course menu for two that includes starters, a main course, cheese course and dessert. It's $65 per person, with $30 extra for wine pairing.

This warm-hued wine bar on Dundas West is serving a five-course dinner for both meat eaters and vegetarians for $60 a person. It's $85 if you want wine pairings (hint: you do). Reservations can be made through email.

Head to this Harbord Street spot and indulge in special pre-set four-course V-day menu for $85. Don't even blink at the price because it includes oysters, truffle gnocci, bistecca fiorentina for two and Nutella tiramisu.

Chef Francesco is offering an $85 set menu made up mostly of local and sustainable fish and vegetarian options. Expect lots of sharing involved.

Don't freak out, but yes, there is indeed a very special Valentine's Day dinner under the sea. There's no fish on the specially created menu by Daniel et Daniel. The price is $275 a couple but it includes dinner in one of the galleries, an aquarium tour, and a photobooth moment.