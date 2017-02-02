Toronto to get its first dog cafe

Dog lovers rejoice! Toronto is in store to get its first dog cafe later this year when Wishbone opens its doors in Koreatown. Modelled after Toronto's two cat cafes, this will be a place to stop by for a drink or a snack as well as say hello to a new four legged friend.

The plan is for the cafe to act as both a meeting place and an adoption shelter for dogs. It also hopes to avoid some of the criticism leveled against Toronto's first cat cafe by making safety and cleanliness a top priority.