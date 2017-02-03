Toronto getting a two day coffee and tea festival

Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
coffee tea festival toronto

The days of travelling around Toronto in search of the best cup of coffee or tea are over thanks to a new festival happening this spring.

The Toronto Coffee & Tea Expo will take place April 8 to 9 inside the Glass Factory at 99 Sudbury.

Over 30 vendors will be on site, some even sampling outside on the patio space, and you can try 'em all.

Organizers tells us the festival will celebrate coffee and tea culture by showcasing some of the city's top indie coffee and tea vendors with free samples and demonstrations.

There's not a final vendor list yet, but so far participants include Hale Coffee and the Tea Association of Canada.

Jesse Milns

