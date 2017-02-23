Eat & Drink
Phil Villeneuve
Posted 5 hours ago
KFC Toronto

KFC is opening a cooking school in Toronto

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make finger lickin' good fried chicken? Now you can thanks to the world's first KFC Cooking School. 

On March 12, KFC is offering classes where you can create your very own bucket of the Colonel's finest, but don't get too excited; the class won't reveal KFC's elusive 11 herbs and spices.

The classes are happening at at 2383 Kingston Road in Scarborough. Tickets for the school will go on sale February 27 through a website KFC Canada will be launching soon.

KFC

